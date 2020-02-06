Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Could rest Friday

Oladipo is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors due to a potential rest day.

Oladipo started and played a season-high 25 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, and the Pacers may opt to give him Friday's game off as a result. If Oladipo ends up in street clothes, Aaron Holiday could see an expanded role.

