There is a growing belief Oladipo (knee/quadriceps) could return to the Pacers' lineup once the NBA's season is restarted, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo has logged multiple strong practices, which has seemingly caused him and the team to rethink their decision to keep him sidelined once the season resumes. He was just beginning to look like his old self prior to the season shutting down, so it was a big blow to Indiana's playoff hopes when it was announced last week that he would watch the rest of the year from the sidelines. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it appears a return is a serious possibility at this point.