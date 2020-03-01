Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Decent scoring output

Oladipo registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win at Cleveland.

Oladipo has missed two of Indiana's five games following the All-Star Break, but the fact that he has started the last two -- albeit playing under 30 minutes in both contests -- should be a good sign moving forward. Oladipo will have value as long as he can remain healthy.