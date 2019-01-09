Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Decent showing vs. Cavs

Oladipo scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and totaled two rebounds along with five assists and a steal over 34 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.

Oladipo posted a big night Friday, putting up 36 points against the Bulls, but he's responded with two straight average performances by his standards (16 and 17 points, respectively). The 26-year-old guard has posted 12 double-digit scoring totals in 13 games since returning from a significant knee injury and should continue to provide fantasy owners with solid production moving forward.