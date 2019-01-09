Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Decent showing vs. Cavs
Oladipo scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and totaled two rebounds along with five assists and a steal over 34 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.
Oladipo posted a big night Friday, putting up 36 points against the Bulls, but he's responded with two straight average performances by his standards (16 and 17 points, respectively). The 26-year-old guard has posted 12 double-digit scoring totals in 13 games since returning from a significant knee injury and should continue to provide fantasy owners with solid production moving forward.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 36 points in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Responds well from slow outing•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Held to seven points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Expected to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Misses practice with shoulder issue•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.