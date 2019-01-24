Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Diagnosed with ruptured quad tendon

Oladipo was diagnosed Thursday with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. The Pacers have confirmed he'll miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Unfortunately, given the initial reports after Oladipo sustained the injury Wednesday night against Toronto, this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Pacers did not provide specifics in terms of when Oladipo will undergo surgery or how long he's expected to remain out, but he'll miss the final three months of this season, and it's fair to assume his recovery will extend into the summer -- perhaps putting his status for the start of the 2019-20 campaign in jeopardy. Coming off of a breakout 2017-18 season in which he earned his first All-Star bid, Oladipo took a slight step back through 36 games, but he was still averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game and was likely on track to return to the All-Star Game. With the 26-year-old sidelined, the Pacers will turn to Cory Joseph and Tyreke Evans for increased minutes, while rookie Aaron Holiday will likely return to the regular rotation, as he did when Oladipo missed a stretch of games in November and December.