Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Diagnosed with ruptured quad tendon
Oladipo was diagnosed Thursday with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. The Pacers have confirmed he'll miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Unfortunately, given the initial reports after Oladipo sustained the injury Wednesday night against Toronto, this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Pacers did not provide specifics in terms of when Oladipo will undergo surgery or how long he's expected to remain out, but he'll miss the final three months of this season, and it's fair to assume his recovery will extend into the summer -- perhaps putting his status for the start of the 2019-20 campaign in jeopardy. Coming off of a breakout 2017-18 season in which he earned his first All-Star bid, Oladipo took a slight step back through 36 games, but he was still averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game and was likely on track to return to the All-Star Game. With the 26-year-old sidelined, the Pacers will turn to Cory Joseph and Tyreke Evans for increased minutes, while rookie Aaron Holiday will likely return to the regular rotation, as he did when Oladipo missed a stretch of games in November and December.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Suffers serious knee injury•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stretchered off floor Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team over Hornets•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Records 15 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Average showing in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Decent showing vs. Cavs•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...