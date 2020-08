Oladipo (eye), who went to the hospital, did not leave the NBA campus, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

There is apparently some sort of hospital in the bubble, so Oladipo did not have to leave to undergo the necessary treatment for his scratched eye. For now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against Miami. If he ends up sitting out, Edmond Sumner, Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell would presumably be in line for extra minutes.