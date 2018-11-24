Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Doesn't practice Saturday
Oladipo (knee) did not practice Saturday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Michael notes that Oladipo will likely be listed as questionable. However, he hasn't gone through live practice in a week, which may put him more towards doubtful. Tyreke Evans has been starting in Oladipo's place.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...