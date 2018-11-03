Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Dominant in Friday's win
Oladipo poured in 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.
Oladipo was outstanding down the stretch and filled up the stat sheet while committing zero turnovers. Saturday's showdown with the Celtics will be a much tougher test before Monday's meatball matchup against the struggling Rockets defense.
