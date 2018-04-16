Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Dominates in game one upset
Oladipo had 32 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 victory over Cleveland.
Oladipo started as expected, and scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Pacers to an impressive game one victory. He contributed across the board just as he has done all season with the only blemish being his 4-of-8 from the charity stripe. He will look to continue his breakout season in game two on Wednesday.
