Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Double-doubles in return
Oladipo tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Bucks.
After a lengthy 11-game absence, Oladipo was cleared of a knee injury to play in Wednesday's game. His return to action was promising, registering a double-double, something he only did three times prior to the injury. Wednesday night's game was Oladipo's second game under 30 minutes all season, so expect his minutes and production to rise quickly as he gets his feet back under him.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.