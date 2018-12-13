Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Double-doubles in return

Oladipo tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Bucks.

After a lengthy 11-game absence, Oladipo was cleared of a knee injury to play in Wednesday's game. His return to action was promising, registering a double-double, something he only did three times prior to the injury. Wednesday night's game was Oladipo's second game under 30 minutes all season, so expect his minutes and production to rise quickly as he gets his feet back under him.