Oladipo had 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 assists, five steals, four rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 victory over the Clippers.

We have basically run out of things to say about Oladipo's performances this season. He is almost clearly going to win the leagues most improved title and has emerged as arguably the best two-way player in the league. The Pacers are going all out to win every remaining game and so a rest day is extremely unlikely. Those owners who snagged him in their drafts have to be pleased with their acquisition.