Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Doubtful for Monday
Coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Jazz.
It looks like Oladipo will miss Monday's contest as he continues to nurse a sore right knee, though the Pacers will wait until closer to tipoff to make a final decision regarding his status. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything long term, according to J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star. Tyreke Evans is a candidate to see increased run if Oladipo is unable to play.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will not return Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Heads to locker room•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable with sore knee•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.