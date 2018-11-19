Coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Jazz.

It looks like Oladipo will miss Monday's contest as he continues to nurse a sore right knee, though the Pacers will wait until closer to tipoff to make a final decision regarding his status. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything long term, according to J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star. Tyreke Evans is a candidate to see increased run if Oladipo is unable to play.