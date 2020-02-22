Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Doubtful Sunday

Oladipo (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raptors, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Oladipo exited Friday's win over the Knicks early due to back spasms and tightness. He was unable to practice Saturday, and as a result, he's unlikely to take the court Sunday. In his presumed absence, Aaron Holiday should see a significant boost in playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories