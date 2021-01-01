Oladipo scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and notched four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in Thursday's victory versus Cleveland.

Oladipo was much better from beyond the arc (4-of-8) than from two-point range (1-of-6) Thursday, posting multiple threes for his fourth straight contest to begin the season. Oladipo has also done well enough contributing in categories beyond scoring, posting per-game averages of 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Those numbers are on par with his production during his breakout 2017-18 campaign, and his shooting percentages (55.2 percent from the field, 54.2 percent from deep) would easily be career highs if he is able to come close to sustaining them.