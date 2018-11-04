Oladipo scored a game-high 24 points (6-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 win over the Celtics.

It wasn't his sharpest shooting performance, but Oladipo came through when it counted, channeling his inner Reggie Miller by grabbing a rebound and dribbling down court before calmly draining the game-winning three-pointer from the elbow with less than four seconds left on the clock. In addition to delivering his second straight double-double and scoring at least 20 points for the ninth straight contest, Oladipo grabbed multiple steals for the sixth time and sank multiple threes for the seventh time over that stretch, highlighting his elite fantasy production.