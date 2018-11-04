Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drains game-winning three against Celtics
Oladipo scored a game-high 24 points (6-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 win over the Celtics.
It wasn't his sharpest shooting performance, but Oladipo came through when it counted, channeling his inner Reggie Miller by grabbing a rebound and dribbling down court before calmly draining the game-winning three-pointer from the elbow with less than four seconds left on the clock. In addition to delivering his second straight double-double and scoring at least 20 points for the ninth straight contest, Oladipo grabbed multiple steals for the sixth time and sank multiple threes for the seventh time over that stretch, highlighting his elite fantasy production.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 24 in win over Knicks•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 21 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 21 points, nine assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to big win over Nets•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 25 in loss•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times