Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drives team to victory despite slow start
Oladipo posted 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Mondays 110-100 win over the Lakers.
Oladipo was relatively quiet until the third quarter when he helped spark a 14-4 run that put the game out of reach. This is the fourth straight game where Oladipo failed to eclipse 20 points. He's also failed to make that mark in seven of his past 10 contests. Overall there's been a noticeable difference in his consistency since missing four games due to injury back in January, but it' isn't wise to fade Indiana's best offensive weapon even if he isn't performing with the kind of stat lines he enjoyed earlier in the season.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 18 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Shooting woes improve slightly•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles with shot versus 76ers•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Records five steals versus Jazz•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Commits 10 turnovers in modest outing•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...