Oladipo posted 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Mondays 110-100 win over the Lakers.

Oladipo was relatively quiet until the third quarter when he helped spark a 14-4 run that put the game out of reach. This is the fourth straight game where Oladipo failed to eclipse 20 points. He's also failed to make that mark in seven of his past 10 contests. Overall there's been a noticeable difference in his consistency since missing four games due to injury back in January, but it' isn't wise to fade Indiana's best offensive weapon even if he isn't performing with the kind of stat lines he enjoyed earlier in the season.