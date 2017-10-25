Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drops 28 points in blowout victory Tuesday
Oladipo registered 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 130-107 victory over the Timberwolves.
Oladipo paced the offense Tuesday night, missing just five of his 16 shots from the floor and hitting all of his opportunities from the charity stripe. Oladipo is the best offensive threat the Pacers roster has to offer so he should continue to be active predominantly scoring the ball, but he has also shown flashes of contributing on defense with another two-steal performance Tuesday night.
