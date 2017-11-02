Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drops sixth 20-point effort of year

Oladipo accumulated 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Oladipo is in the midst of a breakout campaign this season, averaging just a hair over 23 points per game, which would be a career high if it remains for the whole year. While his nearly 50 percent three-point shooting is unsustainable, he's en route to take the most field-goal attempts of his career, which generally translates to improved fantasy production.