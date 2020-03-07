Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Efficient performance
Oladipo contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 108-102 win over the Bulls.
In his first contest since February 29, Oladipo scored his most points while simultaneously shooting over 50 percent from the field in a game thus far. He has yet to look in-rhythm, but the presence of production as well as efficiency showcased tonight is symbolic of a step in the right direction. Next, Oladipo will have a showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Sunday
