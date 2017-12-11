Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Erupts for 47 points

Oladipo collected 47 points (15-28 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 victory over Denver.

Oladipo continued his hot streak Sunday, pouring in a career-high 47 points in the overtime victory. He was simply unstoppable, even after leaving the game briefly due to a hard fall. He continues to put up first-round numbers, much to the surprise of many fantasy owners. While these astronomical numbers may regress at some point, he is certainly showing no signs of slowing down, and is a must-own player everywhere.