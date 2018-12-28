Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Expected to play Friday
Oladipo (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Oladipo was absent from Thursday's practice because of a shoulder injury, although he's listed as probable on the team's most recent injury report. He figures to assume his usual role within the starting five, although expect official confirmation on his status to come closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Misses practice with shoulder issue•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 26 points in 36 minutes•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 20 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Feeling good after return•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Double-doubles in return•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...