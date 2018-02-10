Oladipo scored 35 points (15-29 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 97-91 win over the Celtics.

He and the Pacers took full advantage of the extra rest they got when Wednesday's game was postponed due to a leaky roof in New Orleans, with Oladipo scoring at least 30 points for the eighth time this season -- but the first time since Christmas. It was also his second double-double of the campaign, with the first coming back on Nov. 17, and he continues to average career highs in nearly every common fantasy category.