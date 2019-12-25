Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Eyeing late-January return

Oladipo (knee) is hopeful to make his 2019-20 debut at some point in late January or early February, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though Oladipo has been gradually ramping up his on-court workouts with the Pacers in recent weeks, the team has taken an extremely conservative approach with his recovery from Jan. 28, 2018 surgery to address a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Oladipo looks like he'll need at least a month longer to regain strength in his knee, putting him on pace to return to action nearly one full year after suffering the injury. While the addition of Oladipo should provide a big second-half boost for the 21-10 Pacers, expect the team to monitor his minutes carefully and hold him out of select games to limit the strain on his knee.