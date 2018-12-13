Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Feeling good after return
Oladipo said Thursday morning that he feels fine after returning to action Wednesday night against Milwaukee, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Oladipo was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night and saw 29 minutes of action, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Considering the lengthy layoff, he didn't look overly rusty, and his comments Thursday suggest that he should be good to go for Friday's game in Philadelphia. The Pacers then play Sunday against New York before a home/road back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.
