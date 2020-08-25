Oladipo scored 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-11, 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in 44 minutes of Monday's 99-87 loss to the Heat.

Oladipo had what was likely his best game of the year in the Pacers' season finale as he put up his second-highest scoring effort of the season as well as season highs in rebounds and steals. He finished the season on a roll too, scoring at least 20 in his last three contests.