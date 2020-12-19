Oladipo scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

Oladipo entered the game having connected on just four of his 20 shots from the field in two preseason contests. He turned that around in the finale, though he was still out-scored by Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. Even so, Oladipo should be a primary scoring threat when the Pacers open the regular season Wednesday against the Knicks.