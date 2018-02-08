The Pacers vs. Pelicans game has been postponed to a later date due to unfit floor conditions.

Water leaking from the roof of the Smoothie King Center dampened the court and while attempts were made to stop the issue from occurring, it was ultimately decided that it was still unsafe for the players to play the game. A date for the contest to be rescheduled has yet to be released, though unfortunately it won't be played Wednesday as originally planned.