Coach Nate McMillan said that an announcement on the availability of Oladipo (knee) will come prior to Saturday's game against the 76ers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Oladipo has gone through back-to-back practices, according to Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News, but it looks as though his status for the opener may come down to a game-time decision. That said, he managed to participate in Tuesday's final scrimmage against the Spurs, which bodes well for his chances of being cleared for Saturday.