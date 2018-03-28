Oladipo managed 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.

Oladipo's scoring total served as a team high and came on best shooting night since March 9. The sharpshooter continues to spearhead the Pacers attack on the majority of nights and now owns four 20-point efforts over the last five games as Indiana continues its push to the Eastern Conference playoffs. After a four-game streak with only one made three-pointer apiece, Oladipo has also picked it up from distance, draining multiple buckets from behind the arc in each of the subsequent four contests.