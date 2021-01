Oladipo had 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3PT, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in Monday's win over the Pelicans.

Coming off of a rough outing in a loss to the Knicks on Saturday, Oladipo bounced back with his fourth 20-plus-point effort of the season. On the whole, he's looked like a vastly improved version of the player we last saw in the Orlando bubble. In six appearances, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.3 made threes.