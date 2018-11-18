Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Heads to locker room
Oladipo went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Hawks, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.
Oladipo was nursing right knee soreness and was originally questionable heading into Saturday's game. It's possible he's aggravated the issue.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable with sore knee•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts double-double in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Expected to play vs. Heat•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Listed as questionable Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.