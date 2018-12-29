Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Held to seven points
Oladipo finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 26 minutes Friday against the Pistons.
Oladipo was held under 12 points for the first time since returning from injury Dec. 12 (eight games), but the Pacers would cruise to a 125-88 victory at home. The 26-year-old's latest performance appears to be just a blip on the radar, given his 20.0 ppg and 5.3 apg average over 24 games this season. It's also worth noting that Oladipo has been nursing a sore shoulder of late, which could perhaps explain his recent lack of production.
