Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hits big bucket in return

Oladipo scored nine points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls.

Playing his first game since last Jan. 23 after recovering from a serious knee injury, Oladipo predictably looked a bit rusty, but his one made three-pointer was a dramatic one -- from well beyond the arc, he tied things at 100-100 with only 10.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game to OT. The Pacers will bring Oladipo along slowly and carefully, and his minutes will likely remain capped for at least another couple of weeks, but he's still talented enough to make an impact off the bench once he gets his legs back.