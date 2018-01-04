Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to play Saturday
Oldadipo (knee) recently indicated that he hopes to return for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Oladipo has missed the last four games while working through a sore right knee, but finally appears to be nearing a return. He went through a full practice Thursday and the Pacers will now wait and see how the knee responds before making a decision on his status moving forward. For now, consider Oladipo questionable going into Saturday's contest and if he were to be cleared, Lance Stephenson would head back to the bench and see a significant decrease in his overall workload.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Likely out through weekend•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will remain out Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out Wednesday vs. Dallas•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Wednesday with knee issue•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...