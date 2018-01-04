Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to play Saturday

Oldadipo (knee) recently indicated that he hopes to return for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Oladipo has missed the last four games while working through a sore right knee, but finally appears to be nearing a return. He went through a full practice Thursday and the Pacers will now wait and see how the knee responds before making a decision on his status moving forward. For now, consider Oladipo questionable going into Saturday's contest and if he were to be cleared, Lance Stephenson would head back to the bench and see a significant decrease in his overall workload.