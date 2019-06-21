Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to return in December

Oladipo (knee) remains without a firm timetable for a return, though the Pacers are optimistic that he'll be ready for game action in either December or January, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo has been making solid progress of late, as he was recently spotted running on a football field after shedding both his crutches and brace. As of now, it looks like the star shooting guard is likely to miss at least the first few months of the season prior to taking the court, though more information on his recovery process should emerge as his return approaches.