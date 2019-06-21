Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to return in December

Oladipo (knee) remains without a firm timetable for a return, though the Pacers are optimistic that he'll be ready for game action in either December or January, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo has been making solid progress of late, as he was recently spotted running on a football field after shedding both his crutches and brace. As of now, it looks like the star shooting guard is likely to miss at least the first few months of the season prior to taking the court, though more information on his recovery process should emerge as his return approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...