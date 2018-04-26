Oladipo totaled 12 points (2-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

After shooting 25 percent from the floor in Game 4, Oladipo followed it up with an even worse 13 percent shooting in Game 5. Both poor outputs have resulted in Pacers' losses, and if the team wants to have a chance to win this in Game 7, they need Oladipo to desperately turn it around in Game 6 as the star of their offense.