Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hot early and late in win
Oladipo delivered 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings.
Oladipo drained his first five shots of the game and then went on to add 13 more in the fourth quarter. His pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining were critical to Indiana sealing the surprisingly hard-fought win. The 25-year-old sharp shooter has now hit the 20-point mark in five of the last six games, and he's rounded out his production nicely with multiple steals in 11 of the last 12 contests.
