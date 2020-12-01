Oladipo said Tuesday that he feels much better than he did in the Orlando bubble, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports. "It's night and day," Oladipo said. "I feel a lot better. A lot stronger. I definitely feel better from in the bubble until now

The comments are encouraging, but Oladipo will need to prove it on the floor before fantasy players are willing to fully buy back in. Oladipo has simply not looked like himself since suffering a torn quad tendon in January of 2019 -- an injury that's led to him playing only 55 games over the last two seasons. Oladipo showed some signs of improvement in the Orlando bubble, but he finished the 10-game run shooting just 39.7 percent from the floor, while committing 3.3 turnovers to 2.7 assists per game.