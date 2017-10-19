Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Impressive two-way effort Wednesday

Oladipo tallied 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.

Not only did Oladipo have a fantastic game, he did so in just 25 minutes. He was often regulated to a spot-up shooting role with the Thunder last season next to Russell Westbrook, but could have an opportunity to flourish this year as a ball-handler. Only time will tell if the change of scenery will be a good thing for his career, though it's gotten off to an encouraging start.