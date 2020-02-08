Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Improved performance in loss

Oladipo ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 28 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to the Raptors.

Oladipo played 28 minutes as a member of the starting unit, turning in his best performance of the season. He continues to work his way back from a 12-month layoff and is slowly integrating himself into the Pacers offense. If you held him over the first four months of the season, you simply need to stay patient and hope that he can continue to trend in a positive trajectory.