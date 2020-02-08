Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Improved performance in loss
Oladipo ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 28 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to the Raptors.
Oladipo played 28 minutes as a member of the starting unit, turning in his best performance of the season. He continues to work his way back from a 12-month layoff and is slowly integrating himself into the Pacers offense. If you held him over the first four months of the season, you simply need to stay patient and hope that he can continue to trend in a positive trajectory.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Playing Friday, resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Could rest Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: To start Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared for 28 minutes, could start•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Rough night•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will face restriction through break•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.