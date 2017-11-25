Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Injures knee in win

Oladipo left Friday's victory over the Raptors in the fourth quarter and was ultimately unable to return, Pacers' sideline reporter Pat Boylan reports.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Oladipo had contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 3PT), one rebound, three assists, and one steal across 29 minutes before exiting the game. The Pacers play the Celtics on the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, so Oladipo's status is certainly up in the air as of now. Lance Stephenson and Bojan Bogdanovic would presumably benefit in terms of minutes should he miss any time.