Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Injures knee in win
Oladipo left Friday's victory over the Raptors in the fourth quarter and was ultimately unable to return, Pacers' sideline reporter Pat Boylan reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Oladipo had contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 3PT), one rebound, three assists, and one steal across 29 minutes before exiting the game. The Pacers play the Celtics on the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, so Oladipo's status is certainly up in the air as of now. Lance Stephenson and Bojan Bogdanovic would presumably benefit in terms of minutes should he miss any time.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Swipes career-high seven steals in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 21 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 28 in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to easy victory•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 31 points Friday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...