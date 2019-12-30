Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Joins Mad Ants

Oladipo (knee) was assigned to the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday in order to continue his rehab process.

While the star guard still appears to be about a month away from returning to game action, Oladipo's planned return to practice is a positive step in his recovery process. It's unclear how long Oladipo's expected to stay in Fort Wayne but it seems as though he'll be back practicing with the Pacers within the next couple of weeks barring any setbacks.