Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Keeps rolling in victory

Oladipo tallied 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 97-94 victory over the Spurs.

Oladipo connected on a clutch three-pointer late in the game to give the Pacers a narrow victory on Sunday. While the lack of peripheral stats for the game will disappoint owners, his scoring remained on-point, as did his efficiency. His numbers are up across the board this season, and he looks as though the pre-season hype was justified. Oladipo will look to keep it going against the struggling Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.