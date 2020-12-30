Oladipo scored a team-high 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and a block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 loss to the Celtics.

Just as in their first meeting Sunday -- a game Oladipo missed in order to give his knee a rest, as Indiana had played the night before -- the Pacers held a big lead in the second half that they squandered, but this time they couldn't bounce back. When he's been on the court, the 28-year-old has looked like he's back in the form he flashed during his 2017-18 breakout, averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals through his first three games this season. Look for Oladipo to deliver another strong performance Thursday against the Cavs.