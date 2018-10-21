Oladipo scored a game-high 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 win over the Nets.

The 26-year-old is quickly proving that last season's breakout was no fluke, scoring 25 points in back-to-back games while flashing his defensive chops as well. Oladipo has uncharacteristically been struggling from the free-throw line so far, shooting 57.1 percent (8-for-14), but that should right itself soon enough -- he hasn't averaged less than 75 percent from the line over a full season as a pro.