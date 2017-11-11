Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to easy victory

Oladipo tallied 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-87 victory over the Bulls.

Oladipo had a nice bounce-back game after three sub-par shooting performances in a row.His numbers could have been better, if not for the garbage time at the end of the game. He has been a revelation for the Pacers this season, out-playing even his biggest fans expectations. He appears likely to obliterate his previous season-best scoring average of 17.9 points per game, and is looking like he could one of the pickups of the season for the Pacers.