Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to easy victory

Oladipo tallied 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-87 victory over the Bulls.

Oladipo had a nice bounce-back game after three sub-par shooting performances in a row.His numbers could have been better, if not for the garbage time at the end of the game. He has been a revelation for the Pacers this season, out-playing even his biggest fans expectations. He appears likely to obliterate his previous season-best scoring average of 17.9 points per game, and is looking like he could one of the pickups of the season for the Pacers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories