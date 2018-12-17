Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to win

Oladipo scored a game-high 26 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 win over the Knicks.

It was his best performance in three games since returning from his knee injury. Oladipo had scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games before getting hurt in mid-November, averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 boards, 4.9 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch, and it looks like he's ready to start providing that level of production again on a consistent basis.