Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring again
Oladipo collected 21 points (6-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 107-100 victory over Detroit.
Oladipo was excellent again, helping the Pacers grind out a tough victory at home. He struggled from the free-throw line, hitting just 4-of-7, but hauled in a career-best 15 rebounds. He also connected on five three-pointers, as the Pacers rallied from 22 points down in the third quarter. He has been amazing this season, putting his season with the Thunder well in the rear-vision mirror. There is no reason to believe he will slow down, and could potentially push for a top 30 finish.
