Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring with 27 points
Oladipo posted 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over the Celtics
Oladipo excelled in this narrow win, breaking a three-game stretch where he failed to score more than 17 points. Granted the Celtics were riddled with injuries and lost Kyrie Irving during the game to a sore knee. Darren Collison returned off the bench after being out for two weeks, and Oladipo is generally a more productive player when Collison is alongside him. His return should give Oladipo a nice boosr in production as they make a final push for the playoffs.
