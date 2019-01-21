Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team over Hornets

Oladipo scored a team-high 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Hornets.

It's the first time in eight games Oladipo's popped for 20 or more points. The 26-year-old has seen his scoring slide a little to begin 2019 but he's still providing solid fantasy value, averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals on the month so far.